Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,851 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.87% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $49,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,416,000 after purchasing an additional 264,459 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,998,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,059,000 after purchasing an additional 135,321 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,785,000 after purchasing an additional 291,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $75.54 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.48.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.