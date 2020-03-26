Bank of America Corp DE Sells 61,800 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.30% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $47,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,591,000 after purchasing an additional 500,861 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,009,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,050 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,583,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,286,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,472,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCK. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

