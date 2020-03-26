Bank of America Cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from to in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.07.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $12.94 on Thursday, hitting $258.46. The stock had a trading volume of 62,941,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,273,264. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.96 and a 200-day moving average of $270.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lowe FS grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe FS now owns 2,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

