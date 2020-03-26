Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of Cyprus earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Bank of Cyprus stock opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and a PE ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.50. Bank of Cyprus has a twelve month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.71).

Get Bank of Cyprus alerts:

About Bank of Cyprus

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, and instant access accounts, as well as fixed term deposits; debit and credit cards; overdraft facilities; car, personal, student, and housing loans; life and general insurance products; and finance, factoring, investment banking, fund management, and private banking services.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.