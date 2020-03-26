Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to report sales of $133.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.00 million and the lowest is $132.20 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $131.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $518.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $534.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $512.20 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $528.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,021,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 982,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,374,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,561,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,417,000 after buying an additional 225,546 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 761,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,197,000 after buying an additional 134,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. This is a boost from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.