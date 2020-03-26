Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 363,331 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.72% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $97,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after acquiring an additional 205,826 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after acquiring an additional 270,763 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 294,906 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 179,176 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

