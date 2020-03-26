Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.65% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $102,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,614,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,796 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,697 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,210 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,789.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 506,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares during the period.

PK opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.09%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,686.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,010.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

