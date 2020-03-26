Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 54,707 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Molina Healthcare worth $100,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

