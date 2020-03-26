Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 58,761 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $99,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at about $6,267,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

TTWO stock opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.