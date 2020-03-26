Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 661,436 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.55% of Unum Group worth $93,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,457,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after buying an additional 120,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after buying an additional 127,469 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 852,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after buying an additional 74,421 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.56. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

