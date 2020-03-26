Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $91,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 714.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,629,000 after acquiring an additional 160,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 156,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,330,000 after acquiring an additional 149,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,332,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $333.00 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.66 and a 52-week high of $413.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

