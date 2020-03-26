Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of Invitation Homes worth $93,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,339,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 516,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,941 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88,470 shares during the period.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

