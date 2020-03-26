Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,643,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of DXC Technology worth $99,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,838,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

