Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.26% of Darling Ingredients worth $103,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

