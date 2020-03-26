Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 723,234 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.66% of Huntsman worth $92,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.02.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntsman stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

