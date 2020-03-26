Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 426,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Textron worth $89,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,097,000 after buying an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Textron by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after buying an additional 341,641 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Textron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Textron by 130.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

