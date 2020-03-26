Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Universal Display worth $91,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $133.98 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.45.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

