Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.35% of ABIOMED worth $104,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 288,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 71,054 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

ABMD stock opened at $146.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.06. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $316.01.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

