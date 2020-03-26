Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.35% of IPG Photonics worth $103,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in IPG Photonics by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

IPGP opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $182.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.89.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

