Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Marathon Oil worth $101,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRO opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

