Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Alliance Data Systems worth $90,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,191,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,863,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 224,196 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,545,000 after acquiring an additional 175,721 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

NYSE:ADS opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Sharen J. Turney bought 1,725 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura Santillan bought 3,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,355 shares of company stock worth $302,483. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

