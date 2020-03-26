Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $101.11 Million Stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,030,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Mylan worth $101,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,051,000 after purchasing an additional 425,895 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after buying an additional 1,373,299 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Mylan by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,983,000 after buying an additional 710,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mylan by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,209,000 after buying an additional 132,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mylan by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,293,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,831,000 after buying an additional 482,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 497.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.37.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

