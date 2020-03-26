Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $101.75 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Snap-on worth $101,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,128,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $109.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

