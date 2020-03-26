Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $102.46 Million Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.65% of Polaris Industries worth $102,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Polaris Industries by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Polaris Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 262.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

