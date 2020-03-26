Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $103.84 Million Stock Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.93% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $103,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

