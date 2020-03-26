Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $104.47 Million Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,205,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 48,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Noble Energy worth $104,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 3,878.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 75,948 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Noble Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 416,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,821,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Noble Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 23,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 238,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut Noble Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.