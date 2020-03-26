Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $88.56 Million Stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.29% of Globant worth $88,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Globant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,415,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,070,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Globant by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,546,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC increased its stake in Globant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 849,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after buying an additional 44,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Globant by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after buying an additional 157,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Globant by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after buying an additional 228,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Globant stock opened at $88.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average is $104.70. Globant SA has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

