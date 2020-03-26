Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $90.17 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Oshkosh worth $90,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

OSK stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.