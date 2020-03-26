Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $94.62 Million Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 883,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Nasdaq worth $94,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.26.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

