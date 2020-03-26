Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $95.96 Million Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,512,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 749,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $95,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

