Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $98.15 Million Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of BIO-TECHNE worth $98,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $172.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $223.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.86.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total value of $1,740,262.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

