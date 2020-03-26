Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930,248 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $100,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

ZION stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

