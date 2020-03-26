Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Varian Medical Systems worth $102,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after buying an additional 716,309 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after buying an additional 556,316 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after buying an additional 484,173 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,435,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 267,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,962,000 after buying an additional 236,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAR opened at $104.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.42. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $6,533,833 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

