Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $101,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 536,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

