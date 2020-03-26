Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,087,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,090 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $104,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 508,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCAU opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra reduced their target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

