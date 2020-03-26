Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,231,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,421,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.40% of GAP worth $92,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GAP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in GAP by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAP alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

GPS opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. GAP’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.