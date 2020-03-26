Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 273,605 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 807,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,540,000 after buying an additional 372,969 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,843,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,463,000 after buying an additional 549,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after buying an additional 347,830 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

