Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,091 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.15% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $67,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $17,948,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,540,000 after acquiring an additional 372,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,095,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

