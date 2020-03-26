Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,547 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of CarMax worth $99,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,504,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,183,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.12.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

