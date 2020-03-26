Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 322,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $104,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

