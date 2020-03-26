Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,139,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $100,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,443,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 745,606 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after acquiring an additional 338,569 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.42 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

