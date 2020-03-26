Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of NVR worth $104,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,423,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NVR by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3,655.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,832.22, for a total value of $7,216,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,248,111.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,982.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $2,915.00 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,071.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,516.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,677.67.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $58.57 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,749.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

