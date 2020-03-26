Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.42% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $104,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $12,918,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,268,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,064,000 after acquiring an additional 506,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 878,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 330,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

