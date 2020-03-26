Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Lennox International worth $98,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,194,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $180.43 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.07 and a 200-day moving average of $241.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.82.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

