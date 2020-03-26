Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,342,224 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Leggett & Platt worth $88,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEG. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

