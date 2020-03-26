Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 255,679 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 255,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.73% of Itron worth $90,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Itron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $53,139.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $446,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

