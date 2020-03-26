Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 48,743 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.71% of MKS Instruments worth $102,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.11.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKSI opened at $81.81 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

