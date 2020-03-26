Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 50,320 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of WEX worth $103,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,923,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,704,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WEX by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX opened at $114.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.56.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

