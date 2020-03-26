Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 51,520 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Donaldson worth $104,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 311,084 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,680,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after buying an additional 69,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DCI opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

