Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 70,607 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $96,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,012.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 875,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 833,970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 102,126 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 334,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after purchasing an additional 83,677 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,356 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,933.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 67,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 65,190 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.58. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

